BOLLING, Theodore Louis Sr., 83, of Lexington, Ky., formerly of Richmond, transitioned to be with the Lord on Monday, September 23, 2019. He retired from Eastern State Hospital. Surviving are his loving wife, Anna N. Bolling; children, Augustine "Gus" Bolling (Roxine), Hestell Staten (Melchester) and Sylvia Braxton; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Willie Woodson, officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial