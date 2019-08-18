BOLTON, WaddyWADDY

BOLTON, Waddy Clifford "Cliff," passed away peacefully at home August 16, 2019. Cliff was a Navy veteran and retired metal worker. A loving father, uncle and friend, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice E. Bolton. He is survived by his four daughters, three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, a host of nieces and nephews and his special lady friend. Services will be held at B.W. White Funeral Home, Aylett, Va., on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Reception to follow at the Bolton residence.View online memorial