BOLTON, William "Bill" P., 92, went to be with our Lord on January 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie; and is survived by his two daughters, Anne Bolton Peecook/Scott, Harriette Bolton Horn/Michael; three grandchildren, Jason Peecook, Lisa Peecook Johnson/Ed and Chase Horn; four great- grandchildren, Bella, Abby, Carson and Knox. He served his country in the Merchant Marines during World War II and the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. After 32 years, Mr. Bolton retired as VP of Old Dominion Tractor & Eq. Co. He volunteered in the Chaplain's office at the Women's Correctional Center and was a longtime member of Grace Church, where he devoted much of his time to mentoring and serving. Mr. Bolton was on the Board for the Goochland County Fire & Rescue for 11 years, serving in many capacities. He touched the hearts of many and will be missed by all who knew him. A special thanks to his two caregivers, Karen and Veronica, Rev. Emily Dunevant, Dr. Banks Turner and staff at St. Mary's Hospital who made his transition a more peaceful one. Funeral services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, Goochland, Va., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Emily Dunevant officiating. Interment and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Church, P.O. Box 698, Goochland, Va. 23063. Funeral arrangements by Norman Funeral Home.View online memorial
