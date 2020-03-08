BOLTZ, Rebecca M., 80, of Richmond, passed away suddenly on March 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dolly Meads; as well as her brother, Billy Joe Meads. She leaves behind her loving husband, Joseph "Jippy"; her daughters, Tonya Boltz (Joe) and Cheryl Boltz (Liz); sister, Peggy Boulter; and her grandchildren, Chloe Morrissett (Joel) and Michael Payne. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family will receive friends at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on March 9, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Celebration of Life directly following. Interment to be private.View online memorial
