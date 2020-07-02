BONAPARTE, BONNIE

BONAPARTE, Mrs. Bonnie Sheryl, 62, of Manakin-Sabot, Va., departed this life Sunday, June 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Roger Bonaparte; one son, Tony; mother, Dorothy Turner; three brothers, Johnnie Turner, Henry Lee Woodson and Alphonso Turner; and other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where funeral services will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment Woodson family cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BONNIE BONAPARTE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.