BONAPARTE, Debera Woodson. Our beloved Debera Woodson, departed this life Sunday, October 20, 2019. She leaves behind her high school sweetheart and loving husband, Oscar Bonaparte. In addition, she is survived by her devoted family, her children, Tomondra "Monie" Peyton (James) and Kevin Bonaparte (Nakeema); grandchildren, James "Patrick" and Johaan Peyton and Zahra Bonaparte; father, James Woodson Sr.; mother-in-law, Gertrude Bonaparte; siblings, Bridgett Hopson (Tony) and James Woodson Jr. (Yvonne); like sisters, Ruby Cosby and Pamela Stewart (Richard); nieces, Chelsea, Akeelah (Samuel), Halemah, Marshe (Devin); nephews, Shartek (Stacey), Henry "Tre" (Ashley); brothers-in-law, Jackie and Macshelle Bonaparte; along with devoted in-laws, Shirley McBride (Ervin), Shanell, Shereeta and families. She has a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and nephews, friends and additional family who have been an important part of her journey. She was loved by many and will truly be missed and never forgotten! WE LOVE YOU! Family visitation will take place Friday, October 25, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, 23234. Service will be Saturday, October 26, 1 p.m. at Guildfield Baptist Church, 2550 Manakin Town Ferry Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
