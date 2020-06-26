BONNER, Kenneth Charles, departed this life June 22, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia on November 27, 1960 to the late Franklin Bonner and Lucille Harris. Kenneth leaves to cherish his memory his two sons, Jason Stamper and Lavar Davis (Leondrah); two sisters, Patricia Minor (Walter), Monique Bonner; three foster sisters, Linda Freeman (deceased), Joyce Freeman and Gloria Branch; three brothers, Reginald Freeman, Quincey Freeman and James Anderson (Kansas); five grandchildren whom he adored and a host of nieces, nephews, counsins and friends among them devoted nieces and nephews, Harmoni, Deana, Lil Greg, Jeff Berry, Reginal and Greg. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk through viewing will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. Services are private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
UPDATED: Armed airport police officer arrested at building overlooking Lee statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions