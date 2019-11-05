BONNEY, Stephen B., 80, of Richmond, Va., passed away on November 1, 2019. Stephen was born February 14, 1939, to Lawrence and Lela Bonney in Baltimore, Md. He grew up near Philadelphia, Pa., was an Eagle Scout and a graduate of Upper Darby High School and Gettysburg College. After college, he served in the United States Coast Guard and continued his career in the nonprofit and transportation sectors. He was also active for many years with the Masons and Shriners. Stephen is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; his son, Mark (Donna); and his two grandchildren, Grace and Thomas. A private family remembrance will follow at a later date.View online memorial