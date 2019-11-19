BONOMO, James Harry "Jim," age 82, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Richmond. He was the second son of Joseph and Carrie Bonomo of Pittsburgh, Pa. He was preceded in death by both parents; and his older brother, Don. Jim is survived by Bob Combs, his life partner of 26 years. Jim grew up in the suburbs, attending public schools in Mount Lebanon, Pa. After graduating high school in 1955, Jim entered Catholic seminary in Loretto, Pa., with the intent to become a Franciscan priest. He interrupted his seminary studies to obtain a degree at the University of Pittsburgh, and then returned to seminary and was ordained in 1972. Jim served congregations in Ohio and then Virginia. He was priest at Martinsville, Portsmouth and finally St. Peter's Catholic Church in Richmond. Jim also studied theology at UC Berkeley on sabbatical. He left active priesthood in 1994, to enter pastoral care, first with ASK (The Association for Support of Kids with Cancer) in Richmond and then adult clinical pastoral care at MCV and the Massey Cancer Center. He was a highly respected and much loved source of support, hope and solace for cancer patients. Jim gave his whole life in the service of others. His last day of work at Massey Cancer Center was a week before his passing. He was indeed a selfless and saintly spirit. Jim developed a great appreciation for antiques and works of art, especially sculpture and period lamps. He was an avid reader of antiques and art publications, and he enjoyed literary magazines. Bob and he enjoyed antiques shows and art galleries, such as the National Gallery and Phillips Collection in D.C. and the Winter Antiques Show in NYC. In Richmond, Jim very much enjoyed Richmond Ballet and Richmond Symphony productions. Garth Newell Music Center in Bath County was also a favorite, as well as the Richmond Triangle Players. Bob and Jim enjoyed travel. Although Jim didn't really care for the Caribbean, they both agreed that Bermuda is the best. Jim gives special thanks to pulmonologist Dr. Scott Radow for his excellent care during Jim's six-year battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, an incurable, progressive disease. Extended family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 22, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue. There will be no viewing, as Jim wished to be cremated. His cremated remains will be committed to the earth as he wished in a private service at The Garth, Reveille United Methodist Church, Richmond. In lieu of flowers, Jim would ask that you do some random act of kindness for someone you don't even know...or, if you really love someone, tell them so while you can in this life.
