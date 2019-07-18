BOOKER, Angela Naomi, 22, of Chester, departed this life Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Doris Rogers, Cephus Rogers, Naomi Wilson-Booker, Ethel Williams, Thomas Bailey. She leaves to cherish her loving memory parents, Devondus and Brenda Booker; grandfather, Alvin Williams; aunts, Sharon Rogers-Drummer (Donald), Evadney Rogers Key (Joseph), Tonya Wilson, Dannette Black-Brown (Gregory); uncles, Cephus Jr., James (Debra), William (Yvette), Floyd (Verletta) and John Rogers (Amarilis), Timothy and Leonard Booker, Jammie Williams (Leithia), Antonio Armstead; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Little Elam Baptist Church, 8840 Church Lane, Charles City, Va. 23030. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family is creating the Angela N. Booker Foundation, 1. Educational Scholarships, 2. Angela's Church Youth Ministry, 3. Epilepsy Patients, please contact the family at dbabooker@yahoo.com.View online memorial