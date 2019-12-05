BOOKER, Arthur Berkley, 66, of Blackstone, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his home in Blackstone, Virginia. Arthur Booker was born in Amelia, Virginia, to Braxton Charlie Booker Sr. and Pearl Lee Campbell on February 5, 1953. He attended the Amelia County Public School System. Art was joined in holy matrimony to Barbara J. Epps on September 22, 2007, in Amelia, Virginia. Art entered into the United States Air Force and he proudly served for 23 years. During his active duty status, he served in the Vietnam War; after 23 years of active service, he honorably retired. He served an additional 15 years at DuPont before retiring. Art was very active in his spiritual connection with God. He served as the Vice President of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Richmond, Virginia. Visitation will be December 5 and 6, at Mimms Funeral Home in Richmond, Virginia. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Amelia County High School, 8500 Otterburn Road, Amelia Court House, Virginia 23002. Rev. Dr. Jimmie L. Walker Sr. of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Glen Allen, Virginia, officiating. Interment services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, Virginia 23002.View online memorial