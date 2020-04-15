BOOKER, Barbara Ann, 88, born and raised in Powhatan, of Charlottesville, passed away in Roanoke April 13, 2020. She is survived by four cousins, Faye Daley, Sarah Eck, Martha Brancazio and James Hawkes. Barbara was a retired teacher and a librarian with Virginia Public Schools. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
