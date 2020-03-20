BOOKER, Geraldine Branch, departed this life March 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John Booker Sr. Geraldine leaves to cherish her memory her devoted children, Yolanda M. Booker; sons, John Jr. (Dianne), Kenneth and Marvin Booker; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Leon Reed; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 (today), at First Baptist Church, 1501 Decatur Street, 12 p.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Virginia looking to cancel state SOL testing amid coronavirus pandemic
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
Virginia reports its first coronavirus-related death
-
'After today, who’s going to pay us': A bleak St. Patrick’s Day in Richmond as pubs give one last call before shutting down
-
Northam bans large events; attendee of program at VCU tests positive for COVID-19