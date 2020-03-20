BOOKER, GERALDINE

BOOKER, Geraldine Branch, departed this life March 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John Booker Sr. Geraldine leaves to cherish her memory her devoted children, Yolanda M. Booker; sons, John Jr. (Dianne), Kenneth and Marvin Booker; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Leon Reed; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 (today), at First Baptist Church, 1501 Decatur Street, 12 p.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

