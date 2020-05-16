BOOKER, Gilbert and Barbara, siblings, both of North Chesterfield, passed on May 4, 2020. Left to cherish their memory is a devoted cousin, William Gillard (Annett). A private graveside will be held for the immediate family. Dr. Wilson Shannon, eulogist. Both Gilbert and Barbara were advocates for the local food bank; please make donations in their memory to the Chesterfield Food Bank, 12211 Iron Bridge Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. Also, cards and letters of sympathy may be sent to W. Gillard, P.O. Box 3213, Chester, Va. 23831. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va. www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com

