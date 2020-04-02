BOOKER, Joyce Elizabeth, 80, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, March 26, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her daughters, Janice, Jacqueline, Gail, Wanda Booker, Vernette Athy (Daryl), Rosalyn Clayton, Tameka Ruffin; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Private Celebration of Life service will be held.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JOYCE BOOKER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.