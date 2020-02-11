BOOKER, Katherine Horsley, age 75, died Friday, February 7, 2020, at Halifax Regional Hospital after a lengthy and courageous struggle with cancer. She was born on November 17, 1944, to the late Frank Eubank Booker Jr. and Katherine Horsley Booker Davidson. Ms. Booker was predeceased by her sister, Mary Archer Booker Osborne; and her beloved nephew, Paul Cabell Osborne, to whom she was devoted. She is survived by a nephew, Frank Eubank Booker IV of Athens, Georgia; a niece, Katherine Booker Hines of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and a special friend, Mrs. Cynthia Bright of Colonial Heights, Virginia. Ms. Booker was an executive secretary at Philip Morris International until her retirement in 2001. After her retirement, she returned to her childhood home of Halifax, Virginia. She was a member of the Halifax Woman's Club, the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America and a lifelong member of St. John's Episcopal Church. Services for Ms. Booker will be Wednesday, February 12, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church in Halifax. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Those wishing to consider a memorial are asked to make a donation to the charity of their choice. Online condolences may be made at www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Avenue, South Boston, Va. 24592.View online memorial
