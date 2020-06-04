BOOKER, Lillian H. After a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, Lillian H. Booker, age 77, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Lillian was a retired Richmond City Public School teacher at John Marshall High School and former business owner. Lillian's surviving relatives include her devoted husband, Edward Booker; daughter, Joy Booker-Hill; grandchildren, Josiah Hill, Koreen Hill and Sean Hill; sister, Melba Russell; nieces and nephews, Mervin Russell, Vanessa Russell-Norton, Valerie Branch, Villette Holmes-Lee, Cordell Holmes; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. A public viewing for Lillian will be held at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home, 3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway, Shacklefords, Va. 23156, on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. The graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Tidewater Trail, Church View, Va. 23032. Family and friends are welcome to send floral arrangements to the funeral home.View online memorial
Service information
Jun 5
Visitation
Friday, June 5, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B Puller Memorial Hwy,
Shacklefords, VA 23156
