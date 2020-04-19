BOOKER, THERESA

BOOKER, Mrs. Theresa, age 72, of Richmond, departed this life April 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Bennett Booker Jr.; two daughters, Michelle and Tonya Booker; one son, Bennett T. Booker (Danielle); four grandchildren; one sister, Gwendolyn Carter Johnson (Randy); one brother, Russell A. Carter (Ruby); one aunt, Jerlean Berkeley; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law, Belle Locker; four brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Booker can be viewed on Monday, from 12 to 7 p.m. Funeral services private. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond family — including 5 siblings who attended Randolph-Macon — to compete on 'Shark Tank'
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…