BOOR, LENORA

BOOR, Lenora J., 80, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born on October 28, 1939 in Henrietta, Pennsylvania. Surviving are her husband, Dwayne Boor of Richmond, Va.; a daughter, Linette K. Langguth of Chesterfield, Va.; a son, Gregory A. Boor (Joan) of Bel Air, Md.; a daughter, Cheryl A. Mill (Fred) of Montoursville, Pa.; a daughter, Tricia L. Boor of Richmond, Va.; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook available at www.affinityfuneralservice.com.

