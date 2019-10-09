BOOTH, ATLON

BOOTH, Atlon Jackson, 87, departed this life on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born on January 12, 1932, to William Hiram Booth and Bertie Dameron Booth. He was predeceased by his brother, Atwill F. Booth; and his sister, Elizabeth B. Robertson. Surviving Jack are his wife of 66 years, Jean Lewis Booth of Glebe Point; and his son, William Carrington Booth (Charlene) of Kilmarnock. He is also survived by his best friend, Lake Cowart. A Korean War veteran, Jack attended Fork Union Military Academy and graduated from Reedville High School. Following military service, Jack bought his family-owned oyster shucking and packing business in Glebe Point. He also brokered oysters for several oyster planters in Louisiana and Mississippi, which he did with his trademark honesty and integrity. After retiring in 1986, he remained active in planting oysters on his privately-owned shore. A private graveside service will be held. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice or the Northumberland County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Reedville, Va. 22539.

