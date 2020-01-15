BOOTH, Bruce H., 71, of Heathsville, Virginia, passed away January 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda L. Booth; son, Scott C. Booth (Julissa); and a sister, Rose Berg (Tom). He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret Booth. Bruce was a graduate of Virginia Tech and retired from Omega Protein. He had a great love for the water and especially enjoyed fishing. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, Callao, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Virginia, 1328 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock, Va. 22560.View online memorial
