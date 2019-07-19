BOOTHE, FLOYD JR.

BOOTHE, Floyd Gregory Jr., 92, passed away in his home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Richmond, Va., on December 27, 1926, to Ruth Hartsell Boothe and Floyd Gregory Boothe. After his father's death when Floyd was 7 years old, he moved to the Richmond Methodist Home for Children, where he lived until he graduated from high school. He served in the Army and Army Air Force for four years in the immediate post-World War II era. During this time, he married Suzanne Maurice Schefer and they began their family. Following his discharge, he attended Virginia Tech, graduating with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He recalled his experiences at the Richmond Methodist Home for Children with much fondness and appreciation for the care he received while growing up. This was a formative life experience out of which grew Floyd's work with children in need. He mentored young men receiving services through Richmond Methodist Family Services. He was a volunteer reading tutor for first and second grade children. He authored and self-published a children's book ("A Special Snowman: A Story for Children") describing the joy of reading. He distributed this small book to many young children he encountered over the years. He served as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteer for Henrico County. He also restored old bicycles to give to children through his church ministry programs. He was a much beloved and active member of the M3 Church - Mighty Mountain Ministry. He loved fishing! There are too many fish stories to tell here! He and his wife, Suzanne, enjoyed traveling, frequently with the Pat Moss Society annual European trips. He loved music and shared a special bond with his son, David, attending bluegrass concerts. He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Schefer Boothe; and his children, Floyd Gregory Boothe III, Susan Longstreet Boothe, Paul Gregory Boothe and John Augustine Boothe. He is survived by his children, Virginia "Ginny" Anne Wilson Boothe, Marian Frances (Boothe) Dealto and his son-in-law, Michael, David Alan Boothe and his daughter-in-law, Janice and Floyd "Gregg" Gregory Boothe IV and his daughter-in-law, Karen. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Samantha Dealto, Jesse Dealto, Cameron (Boothe) Conrad, Stephen Petr Boothe and Daniel Patric Boothe; as well as his great-granddaughters, Corrie Lane Dealto and Scarlett Marie Conrad. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Leanne Yanni and Mary Toombs, RN, of Bon Secours Hospice, to Pastor Wade Runge and to Karen Boothe, whose devotion and care allowed Floyd his deepest wish to remain in his own home in his final years. Visitation with family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Va., where a funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23. Interment in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the John Augustine Boothe Memorial Scholarship Fund, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 26924, Richmond, Va. 23261.View online memorial