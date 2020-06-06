BORKEY, Charles Edward Sr., 79, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Charles is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rose; as well as children, Lisa and Charles Jr. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He worked tirelessly over 40 years at DuPont Industries to provide for his family. He loved his community, his farm and his family. He will be dearly missed. Plans to honor his memory will be announced at a later date.View online memorial
