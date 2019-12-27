BORKEY, David Olando, 72, of Ashland, passed away on December 23, 2019. David was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and David Borkey; and his sisters, Gladys Nichols and Peggy Borkey. David is survived by siblings, Arlette Southworth, Barbara Jones, Linda Durrett, Kenny Borkey (Elaine), Dennis Borkey (Lexie), Sandra Hendrick (Ben); and numerous nieces and nephews. David attended Patrick Henry High School and was an active member of the Ashland Moose Lodge. In addition to being a self-employed contractor, he was well known for working at the Ashland Theater during the 1970s. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home with interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James the Less Free Clinic Or The Ashland Theater Foundation.View online memorial
BORKEY, DAVID
To plant a tree in memory of DAVID BORKEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.