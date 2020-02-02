BORKEY, Herbert Daniel Jr., 90, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Anne Borkey; former wife, Tina Burger Borkey; son, Daniel Borkey; and brothers, Leo Borkey, William Borkey and Raymond Borkey. Herbert spent three years in the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He worked as a truck driver and retired after 40 years from Yellow Freight. Herbert is survived by his son, Harry Borkey; brothers, Earl Borkey, Harold Borkey and Charles Borkey. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland. A funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond, Va. 23222. Flowers are welcome, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Organization. Online condolences may be registered at nelsenashland.com.View online memorial
BORKEY, Herbert
To send flowers to the family of Herbert BORKEY, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
12:30PM-1:30PM
12:30PM-1:30PM
Nelsen Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
Guaranteed delivery before Herbert's Visitation begins.
Feb 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
1:30PM
1:30PM
Nelsen Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
Guaranteed delivery before Herbert's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 5
Graveside
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
Guaranteed delivery before Herbert's Graveside begins.