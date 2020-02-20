BORTHWICK, Kevin T., 33, of Goochland, passed away February 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Borthwick. He is survived by his wife, Kelley M. Cring; daughter, Madelyn Rose Borthwick; mother, Lisa Landrum (Chris); and numerous other loving extended family members. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St.View online memorial
