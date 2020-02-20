BORTHWICK, KEVIN

BORTHWICK, Kevin T., 33, of Goochland, passed away February 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Borthwick. He is survived by his wife, Kelley M. Cring; daughter, Madelyn Rose Borthwick; mother, Lisa Landrum (Chris); and numerous other loving extended family members. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of KEVIN BORTHWICK as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.