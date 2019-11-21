BORUM, MYRON "BOOCHIE"

BORUM, Myron "Boochie" Jr., 35, of Richmond, Va., departed this life November 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Walter Jeffries Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Betty Jeffries Crenshaw and Myron Borum Sr.; children, Myron D. Borum, Monkasha Artis, Ahmonte Artis and Ra'Miya Borum; brothers, Eric and Antoine (Michelle) Borum; maternal grandmother, Julia Jeffries; paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Glover; niece, Jada Borum; nephew, Antoine Borum Jr.; and a host of loving relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Wilson & Associates-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

