BOSCHEN, Lee Roy, Jr., passed away at his home Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the age of 80. Born in Hanover County on January 16, 1939, he was the son of the late Lee Roy Boschen Sr. and the late Ida Sheiner Boschen, both of Hanover County. Lee Roy was proudly married to Glenda Burnett Boschen for 61 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the patriarch of his family. Lee Roy was the owner of Boschen Masonry of Ashland, Va., which he also founded in 1967. He actively served in his Ashland/Hanover community, including holding various leadership roles within the Virginia Masonry Association, the Hanover Chamber of Commerce, the Ashland Kiwanis Club, the Ashland Police Foundation Board and the Randolph Macon College Board. Lee Roy was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Thomas G. Boschen of Doswell, Va. He is survived by his wife, Glenda Burnett Boschen of Ashland; his sister, Mary Ann Millikin of Ashland; his children, Donna Mourtzakis (Philip), Vicki Funk (Blair), Kenny Boschen (Marian) and Tim Boschen (Teresa), all of Ashland/Hanover. Lee Roy also has 11 grandchildren, Nicholas Mourtzakis, Tabitha Harris, Jillian Mourtzakis, Joe Funk, Emily Culley, Will Funk, Matthew Boschen, Luke Boschen, Blake Boschen, Reed Boschen and Morgan Boschen; and 10 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church, 800 Thompson Street, Ashland, on Sunday, December 22, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist on Monday, December 23, at 2 p.m. The family requests that those wishing to give memorials please consider The Ashland Police Foundation, Inc. (601 England Street, Ashland) or The Ashland Kiwanis Charitable Foundation, Inc. (P.O. Box 2045, Ashland) or flowers will be received at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Northam wants to boost tobacco and fuel taxes, end vehicle inspections, slash registration fees
-
'Rumors of War' was purchased for $2 million; Pam and Bill Royall were instrumental in the acquisition
-
Spanberger says she will vote to impeach Trump
-
Spotsylvania County man gets five life terms for sexual assault of child
-
American Civil War Museum's CEO Christy Coleman leaving Richmond museum for Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation