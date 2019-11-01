BOSCHEN, Thomas "Tommy" G., 73, of Ashland, passed away suddenly on October 28, 2019. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 3, 2019, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, where a Celebration of Life will be held, Monday, November 4, at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Ruritan National Foundation, P.O. Box 487, Dublin, Va. 24084; in memory of Tommy Boschen. For condolences see blileys.com.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
Westhampton Memorial Park Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247. Spaces 3 & 4. Valu…