BOSETTI, Betty Boehling (M. Elizabeth Bosetti); wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, died on November 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Mary; and younger brother, John Gerard "Gerry." She is lovingly survived by her devoted husband, Guy; son, Greg; daughter, Marie (John and their children, Marisa and AJ); son, Paul (Pam and their daughter, Renee). She was born on October 9, 1930, to John Gerard Boehling Sr. and Marie Hawks Boehling, and grew up on Hanover Avenue in the museum section of Richmond among many cousins and friends. She often remarked how wonderful her childhood was to grow up surrounded by so many cousins whom she loved and considered both family and dear friends. She attended St. Benedict School, St. Gertrude High School and graduated from the College of New Rochelle, N.Y., majoring in art history. Following graduation, she attended RPI and studied art under Gerri Farnsworth in Cape Cod and Florida. Betty returned to Richmond, teaching art at local schools and painting portraits. She began a career in commercial art, joining the Federal Reserve Bank, creating layout and design work for monthly reviews and annual reports. A blind date with Guy from New Jersey began a long distance courtship, which resulted in a beautiful marriage and deep friendship which lasted a few months shy of 60 years. Betty moved to Guy's northern roots in New Jersey. She taught art in private high schools until the children arrived; three in four years, which changed life considerably. As the children quickly grew, they adjusted to a larger house, but stayed in the idyllic town of Maplewood. Along with being a full-time wife and mother, Betty held a leadership position for a number of years with the group she was active in from her College of New Rochelle. She simultaneously began a lunch program at her children's public school so they could eat lunch at school instead of walking back and forth for lunch, while also working with the St. Vincent De Paul Society. Betty took up tennis, which stayed a lifelong love, as well as playing bridge with the friends she cherished in both activities. As the children moved to the college phase, Guy took early retirement and Betty wanted to return home to her beloved Richmond. They began building a house in Huguenot Farms while still in New Jersey, but soon found herself unpacking her new house with her beloved twin, Mary, and having a ball reconnecting with her brother, Gerry, his wife, Peggy, old friends, Jean Allen and cousins, such as Jimmy, Elenor and so many in her beloved and large Boehling family. Betty did have some grand adventures traveling with Mary and their spouses to Egypt, floating down the Nile, as well as some fun trips out West and of course, the many shorter in-state trips. Tragically, no one expected for Mary to die too young from a brain tumor. Betty pushed on despite her deep grief, and she and Guy traveled to Europe, kept her love of reading, especially detective stories, and began a volunteering position at St. Mary's Hospital, which lasted 20 years. She cherished both the service and the other volunteers whom she adored. As she became a grandmother from two of her three children, she was often called upon to help babysit, which she greatly enjoyed. Her three grandchildren, Marisa and AJ O'Kleasky and Renee Bosetti, were treated to her many adventures in Virginia and beautiful dinners during the holidays. As aging progressed, Betty and Guy moved from their close-knit neighborhood of Huguenot Farms to Brandermill Woods. This past year, Betty had been blessed by so many special professionals and caregivers whom she loved. Sheila Dantzler, who continues to care for our family, the kindness from folks at The Haven, especially Terra, Theresa and Stephanie, to name a few. We thank the many exceptional nurses and doctors at St. Francis Hospital, where Betty died peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Betty is deeply loved and will be equally missed. One day we shall joyfully greet her again when the love of Christ which conquers all things, and destroys death itself. All are invited to join us in the celebration of her life. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a Rosary will be said at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, at St. Edward Church, with her cousin, Father Michael Boehling, presiding. A reception at the church will immediately follow the Mass, and all are welcomed to join us after the reception for burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Gertrude High School, Little Sisters of the Poor or the Comboni Missionary Sisters.View online memorial