BOSHER, Audrey Perrin, 85, of Mechanicsville, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton Eugene Bosher Sr. She is survived by her children, Eugene Bosher (Cookie), Rhonda Bosher and Judy Barnette (Richard); eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Bernice Lipscombe. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday (today), at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you share a random act of kindness in Audrey's memory.View online memorial