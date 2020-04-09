BOSHER, Franklin "Frankie," 58, of Richmond, Va., passed away April 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Dickie Hubbard Jr.; and nephews, Brandon Thomas and Jordan Adams. He is survived by his mother, Catherine B. Hubbard; daughter, Kimberli Hogan; three sons, Dayqwan and Franklin Jackson and Shawn Brooks; six grandchildren, Ariyon, A`Sir, Arqwae, Amiyah, Kay`Lei and Jordan; brother, Carl Bosher Sr. (Shonda); three sisters, Cauble Thomas (Wayne), Nina Adams (Brian) and Tammy Sauls; aunt, Carrie Daniels; uncle, Ryland Jones; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Friends may view the video tribute and sign the guestbook from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a private memorial service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Another level of grief: Virginia families hold funerals with no audience, no hugs
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102