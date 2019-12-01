BOSWELL, John Elwood, 94, of Chester, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Mr. Boswell was a United States Navy veteran having served during WWII, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam conflict. He retired as the Director of Engineering from Chippenham Medical Center after many years of dedicated service. Mr. Boswell is survived by his wife, Roberta C. Boswell; three children, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Saady and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of John Boswell. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com. Thanks for a wonderful journey, love Bobbie.View online memorial