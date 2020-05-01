BOSWELL, Katherine W., 89, of Glen Allen, Virginia, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020, after long declining health and Alzheimer's. The daughter of the late Clarence L. and Katie T. Wade of Glen Allen, Katherine was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Wesley L. Boswell; and her grandson, David L. Boswell. She is survived by her sons, Donald L. Boswell (Frances) of Glen Allen and Robert W. Boswell (Rebecca) of Chester; three grandchildren, James E. Dameron (Karen) of Glen Allen, Stephanie B. Williamson (Richard) of Louisville, Kentucky and Christopher W. Boswell of San Jose, California; and six great-grandchildren, Jessica R. Dameron of Paris, France, J. Cole Dameron of Glen Allen and R. Carter Williamson III, Everett C. Williamson, Tatum C. Williamson and Thaddeus C. Williamson, all of Louisville. Katherine also leaves behind her beloved Chihuahua, Susie. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Memory Care Unit at Morningside in the West End for their care for Katherine during the last three years. The family will have a private graveside service.View online memorial
