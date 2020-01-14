BOTHWELL, MARGARET "PEGGY"

BOTHWELL, Margaret Tilghman "Peggy," February 1, 1941 to January 8, 2020. Margaret Tilghman Bothwell "Peggy" touched many lives in her more than 40 years as a teacher at Collegiate, through her dedicated involvement with All Saints Episcopal Church and as a friend to the Westminster Canterbury community. Whether you called her Peggy, Mom, Mimi or Mrs. Bothwell, you always knew she'd greet you with a warm smile and her whole heart. After a brief illness, she peacefully let go of her wonderful life. Her unfailing kindness, quiet wisdom, humor and grace will stay with us for all time. Peggy loved her family. With her children, Betsy Stepp, Kathy Gregory, Ned and Aggie Bothwell; and grandchildren, Corey and Zach, Claire, Max and Scotty, Maggie and Porter, she delighted in playing games, laughing and being silly, collecting rocks and shells, getting her hands dirty in a garden, building sandcastles at the water's edge (Gwynn's Island, the Piankatank, the Outer Banks) and traveling as an extended family both close and afar. She was always there as a shoulder to lean on, offering unconditional love, encouragement and a reminder not to take life too seriously. Peggy loved Collegiate. As a student she led the student government, as a faculty member she taught in both the Upper and Middle Schools, led the Summer School program for many years, was an innovator in curriculum and an early integrator of technology in her classes and worked in administration to develop an appropriate curriculum for middle schoolers. She cherished the connections with her students, her fellow faculty, as well as the continued friendships with her own classmates (Class of '59). Peggy was a friend and mentor. She was insightful, supportive, fun, always ready to listen and eager for life's adventures. On the banks of the Rappahannock, with her beloved Motley Crew, she picked crabs, played cards, sang and laughed. (Oh could she laugh!) Whether with friends, family or church, Peggy loved traveling the nooks and crannies of this world, getting to know its people and having great adventures. Faith and community were keystones in Peggy's life. With her fellow All Saints parishioners, she generously gave her time and her talents as a pianist, on many mission trips and church retreats, as well as being a member of the choir. As a resident at Westminster Canterbury Richmond, she enjoyed making new friends, visiting with old ones and sharing her love of wine and conversation. She often remarked on how much she appreciated how "gentle" her final years were. Peggy was a woman filled with so much kindness, thoughtfulness, grace and humor. We will miss her always. We will gather to honor and remember Peggy on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in All Saints Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road, Henrico, with a simple church reception immediately following. The family encourages all who would like to celebrate the vibrancy of Peggy's life to join them Friday evening at 5 p.m. for dinner at Ned and Aggie's, 723 Holly Grove Lane, Bon Air, Va. 23235. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church for either the Music Education Fund or the Mission Trip Fund. Please specify which fund on the memo line of your check, or go online to allsaintsrichmond.org.View online memorial
