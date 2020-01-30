BOTTS, Dorothy Lean, 81, of Henrico, departed this life Sunday, January 26, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to a host of loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Manna Christian Fellowship, 6851 S. Laburnum Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
