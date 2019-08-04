BOULANGER, Francis Joseph, departed his life on Thursday, August 1, 2019, after a long and varied career serving his country. After serving 22 years of active service in the U.S. Marine Corps, First Sergeant Boulanger served an additional 19 years in the Civil Service. He was born in Orleans, Vermont on August 3, 1924, the oldest child of Joseph and Gwen Boulanger. As a young child, he survived the rigors of the Great Depression of 1929 and beyond, and two major wars involving the United States, World War II and the Korean War. Mr. Boulanger participated in the capture of Guam, Iwo Jima and two Marine Infantry campaigns in Korea. The President of the United States awarded Mr. Boulanger the Bronze Star Medal, with the combat distinguishing sevice, for his actions on the front lines in ground combat prior to the cessation of Korean hostilities. Following the service to his country spanning over 39-and-a-half years, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in data processing management, graduating cum laude from Strayer College. Mr. Boulanger was also a Master Mason (32nd Degree) and a past Master of Dale City Lodge #319 in Woodbridge, Va. At the time of his passing, he was married to Lesta C. Boulanger, formerly of Hillsboro, Wis., for 39 years. Between Lesta and Frank, they had six children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was a member of Three Chopt Presbyterian Church in Richmond, Va. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, at Three Chopt Presbyterian Church, 9315 Three Chopt Rd., where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, any contributions may be made to Three Chopt Presbyterian Church, 9315 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial