BOULDEN, Myrtle Jeanette Rowe, 84, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on June 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Sam Rowe and Lady Virginia (West) Rowe; seven brothers, three sisters; and grandson, John Boulden Jr. She is survived by her husband, Charles R. Boulden; her three sons, John (Diane) Boulden of Manquin, Va., Paul (Tammy) Boulden of Mechanicsville, Va., Mark (Tara) Boulden of Richmond, Texas; her brother, Linwood Rowe of Gloucester, Va. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Her Interment will be in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia at a later date. A Celebration of Life service to be determined at a later date.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jean-Jacques Bakery in Carytown permanently closed after owners die
-
WATCH NOW: 'It is not financially feasible': Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens won't reopen under Phase 3 restrictions
-
UPDATED: Stoney announces new Richmond Police chief as Interim chief steps down after 11 days
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
Northam extends state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest'; Stoney requested the move