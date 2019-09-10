BOULDIN, Hortense W., 94, of Clarksville, Va., and formerly of Chase City, Va., peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on September 6, 2019. She was a mathematics educator for Mecklenburg County High Schools and Southside Community College Adult Education Program. She is survived by four children, Gloria Bouldin, John Bouldin and Paula Bouldin, all of Richmond, Virginia and Rhonda Bouldin Gaines (Michael Sr.) of Warwick, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Michael J. Gaines Jr. (Rachel) of Houston, Texas, Charles Cedric Gaines (Whitney) of Austin, Texas, Elizabeth Naomi Gaines (James) of Fort Worth, Texas; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Grace W. Russell of Upper Marlboro, Md.; sister-in-law, Bettie W. Williams of Clarksville, Va.; and a vast number of other loving relatives, caring friends and former students. Remains rest at Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1304 N. Main Street, Chase City, Va., where a public viewing will be held Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Bluestone Mission Cemetery, Clarksville, Va. Arrangements are by Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chase City, Va. Online condolences at www.harrisfhc.com.View online memorial