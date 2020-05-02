BOURIL, Victor "Vic" Francis, of Richmond, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Joanne Barreca of Richmond; brother, James Bouril of Beaver Falls, Pa.; sister, Sherry Clark (Steve) of Williamsburg, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews. Vic was born in 1943 in Sewickly, Pa., to Beatrice and Victor Francis Bouril Sr. He received his B.S. in accounting from Penn State in 1965, and later earned his CPA license. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Vic enjoyed a successful career with the federal government in Washington, D.C., and following his retirement he worked a number of years with independent accounting firms in Alexandria and Richmond. In 1999, Vic married the love of his life, Joanne, with whom he shared a love for music, dancing and travel. Always a sparkle in his eyes and cloaked with a warm and gentle spirit, Vic touched all he knew with kindness and compassion. He was a devoted husband, beloved brother and uncle and friend to so many. Although spending most of his life in Virginia, Vic remained an avid Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He loved to golf and enjoyed many rounds with friends over the years. Vic was always one to join, support and enhance organizations wherever he could, most recently the Penn State Alumni Association, Richmond Symphony League and Beulah United Methodist Church. In honor of the kind and giving man Vic was, donations can be made to Beulah United Methodist Church or the Chesterfield Food Bank. A memorial celebration of Vic's life will be held at a future date.View online memorial
