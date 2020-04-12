BOURNE, Barry Jackson, 62, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home in Glen Allen, Va. Barry is survived by his best friend and wife of 40 years, Emily Bourne; son, Brantley Bourne (Josefina); sisters, Brenda Wilkinson, Beverly Engbersen (Jeff), Janet Bourne (John Pestick); stepsisters, Vicki Leadbetter, Carol Fowler; sisters-in-law, Becky Pelletier, Gale Gravely (Will), Barbara Davis (Harry); nephew, Mike Wilkinson; nieces, Sheila Walker (Billy), Diana Wilkinson, Sarah Gravely, Jordan Gravely, Kathryn Rowe (Matt), Rebecca Vernon (Mike), Dara Dunn (Steve); great-nieces and nephews, Carter, Olivia, Elise, Brandon, Christopher, Michael, Samuel, Parker, Emma and Sarai. Barry also leaves a host of relatives, dedicated friends and co-workers. A native of Glen Allen, Virginia, he was a 1976 graduate of Hermitage High School and earned his bachelor's degree and his MBA at Virginia Commonwealth University. He was a member of Richmond Community Church. Barry was preceded in death by his father, Wilmer Jackson "Jack" Bourne; mother, Thelma Whitlock Bourne; brother, "Bubber"; and brother-in-law, Billy Wilkinson. When Barry found out that he had ALS, he sought every reasonable medical intervention to restore his health and maintain a good quality of life. When it became clear that his battle was almost over, Barry moved on to hospice care so he could be loved and nurtured at home. After his business was taken care of, and with his caregivers surrounding him, he serenely left his earthly life. Barry never met a stranger and was loved by all. He had a quick wit, positive attitude and classic humor. His determination and persistence made him a natural salesman, evidenced most recently by the fact that he was the highest individual fundraiser for the 2019 Richmond ALS Walk. He was proud to benefit ALS Research by individually raising $17,910 towards the total Team Bourne amount of $22,565. He wanted to donate his tissues for ALS Research but due to COVID-19, that is not allowed, so he will be cremated instead. He was taken from us way too soon, but now he is in the arms of his Heavenly Father, no longer constrained by his inabilities and free at last. The family would like to thank all the friends and family members who have shown their love and support throughout this ordeal, including his very special caregiver, Gri. Also, to all the wonderful doctors, staff and volunteers at VCU and the VCU ALS Clinic, the ALS Association, the MDA, Heaven Sent Home Health, MedInc, the Catfish Hunter Foundation, the Gleason Foundation and James River Hospice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Barry to: the ALS Association, http://webdc.alsa.org/ or to Richmond Community Church, 11801 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059.View online memorial
