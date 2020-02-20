BOUTCHYARD, Lynda Hazelwood, 56, of Mechanicsville and Nags Head, N.C., passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her father, Spencer T. Hazelwood Jr. and mother-in-law, Charlotte Hood Alexander. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Sanford "Miles" Boutchyard; mother, Betty Layne Hazelwood; sister, Jennifer H. Trent (Jesse Baker); brother, Ben Hazelwood (Alice); cousin, Dana Walters (Ben); goddaughter, Taylor Douglas; father-in-law, Jerry Alexander; brothers-in-law, Mike and Jesse Boutchyard; nephew, Dillon Boutchyard; and her beloved canine daughters, Cassidy and Sandy. Lynda loved everything to do with the outdoors and was happiest at the beach, particularly the Outer Banks, or the mountains. She also loved everything to do with being from, and living in, Mechanicsville. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., with services beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover County Animal Control and Shelter, 12471 Taylor Complex Ln., Ashland, Va. 23005.View online memorial
