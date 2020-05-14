BOWDEN, Adella "Sissy," January 3, 1924 - May 10, 2020. Survived by husband, John "Jack" L. Bowden Jr.; children, Lance (Mary) Bowden and Ann (Dave) Voss; adoring nieces and nephews; and the true loves of her life, grandchildren, John, Emma, Claire, Keely, Tommy and Scottie. Always the adventurer and lifelong learner, Sissy traveled the world in person and through books. As an avid sports fan, the ultimate payoff came last year from UVA's basketball championship. She loved the arts - painting, writing, music and dancing the jitterbug. She faced challenges head-on: working at a WWII airfield, selling furniture, teaching interior design, fulfilling the role of Navy officer's wife, various leadership roles in PEO, volunteering as room mother, leading Girl Scout troops and running her own marketing research company. She was ready for a movie at a moment's notice, but it was really for the popcorn. Sissy was kind, loving and humble, and never met a stranger. To borrow from the other ol' blue eyes: "I've lived a life that's full, I traveled each and every highway, and more, much more than this, I did it my way." Memorial gifts can be made to Friends of Henrico County Library or PEO Continuing Education Fund. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
