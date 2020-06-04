BOWDEN, JOHN "JACK" JR.

BOWDEN, Lieutenant Commander John "Jack" L. Jr., passed away June 2, 2020, at 94. Survived by Lance (Mary) Bowden and Ann (Dave) Voss; and grandchildren, John, Emma, Claire, Keely, Tommy and Scottie. He was predeceased by his wife, "Sissy." Jack served in the Navy in Korea as skipper of a personnel landing craft and later became a pilot and flight school instructor. After retirement, he served as an association executive but had the heart of a military man 'til the end. In his memory, please enjoy any of his many interests: buy a lottery ticket, catch a fish, tell a joke, build a house, play golf, find a bargain, go for a boat ride, fix anything that is broken, sculpt a tree stump with a chainsaw, help a neighbor, always love and protect your family. No service is being planned at this time. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
