BOWEN, Floyd Eugene, 93, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019, surrounded by family. Originally from Warsaw, Va., he was the son of John A. and Naomi S. Bowen. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Juanita O.; and his brother, Norris. He is survived by daughters, Margaret Bowen and Virginia Griffith (Carter); and son, Gene (Betsy); and three grandchildren, Jeffrey (fiancee, Jessica), Ashley and Emily Griffith; as well as many other relatives across the Bowen and Orange families along with many dear friends. Floyd served our country in the Army during the Korean War. Shortly after that service, he and Juanita were married at First Baptist Church. They settled in Norfolk, Va., where he embarked upon his professional career in management with A&P Stores. They returned to Richmond in just a few short years as he began his long career in finance with CIT Financial Services. After retiring from CIT, he loved returning to his roots in Warsaw as often as possible, where he enjoyed vegetable gardening on a grand scale and collecting pecans from the trees on the grounds of his original home place for his favorite pecan pie and zucchini bread recipes. He served as a deacon at First Baptist and was a member of the Usher Committee for many years, which was a perfect fit for his gregarious personality. He was a member of the Tuckahoe Masonic Lodge, ACCA Temple Shriners and Jesters groups in Richmond, where he loved supporting the Shriners Hospitals for Children and many events held on their behalf. The family would like to thank the wonderful team at Discovery Village Assisted Living in the West End for their care and love of Dad for these past few years. He enjoyed the camaraderie of new friends in this delightful community. In addition, the family greatly appreciates the additional services provided by At Home Care Hospice in these last days. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. On Monday, November 18, the family will receive friends in the Adams Room at First Baptist Church, Monument and Arthur Ashe Blvd., at 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the First Baptist Chapel. At the conclusion of the service, all are invited to a brief reception in the First Baptist Flamming Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Shriners Hospitals for Children (donate.lovetotherescue.org) or to the ministries of First Baptist Church (FBCRichmond.org).