BOWEN, Julia Headley Haynie Donahue, went to heaven to rest with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lindsey and Hilda Headley; her brother, Louis Headley; and her husbands, Bradford Webb Haynie, Matthew James Donahue Jr. and James Elliott Bowen. Julia is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Nancy and Bill Fisher, Anne and Carter Crabbe and Anne Marie and Bobby Jones. Julia's legacy of love and joy of family includes her grandchildren, Matthew and Amy Stamm, Bradford Jones, Kris and Haynie Morgheim, Matt and Hope Crabbe, Curtis and Margaret Bryant, Kathy and Joey Humphreys, Rob and Laura Leigh Jones, William Fisher; great-grandchildren, Cole and Jackson Stamm, Beau and McKenna Morgheim, Ben, Katie and Emily Bryant, Michala Mayton and Abbi, Olivia, Will and Jacob Fisher, Taylor and Tori Crabbe, Jackie and Joseph Humphreys, Zack and Andrew Jones, Logan and Shawn Sweaney; great-great-grandchildren, Liam and Clare Sweaney. Bill Haynie Clark is Julia's devoted nephew; and Ethel Jones is Julia's dear friend and companion. Julia's family will miss her greatly. Julia was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Lively, for more than 75 years, serving as the church treasurer for 17 years. She also served Bethel Church as the chairman of the Administrative Board and acted as trustee on the Finance Committee. Julia was a President of the Corrottoman Senior Citizens and a member of King Carter Chapter OES #5 in Kilmarnock, where she was recognized for 50 years of membership in 1997. Julia retired in 1981 as a Vice-President of Chesapeake National Bank, where she was employed for 37 years. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, at Bethel United Methodist Church, Lively. Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.