BOWER, James Garfield, 76, of Manakin Sabot, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was born in Chicopee, Mass., and was preceded in death by his parents, John Robert and Adele Catherine (Gliwski) Bower. Jim joined the Air Force following high school, and scored 100% on a logic aptitude test, which launched his lifetime career with large, mainframe computers. He was stationed at the Thule Air Base, in Thule, Greenland, 1,200 miles inside the arctic circle, to work on the early warning system for North America. After the military, Jim began selling computer printer paper and transferred to Richmond, Va., to provide customer service directly to Philip Morris (Altria), who quickly offered Jim a job. Jim later went to work for Media General, where he developed automated systems for many of their subsidiaries from New York to Florida. Jim was then hired by Wheat First Securities, where he worked for more than 30 years. He loved the dynamic and fast paced environment of the brokerage industry, the constant demand for meeting customer needs and the rapid advancement of technology. He was responsible for the critical systems that enabled customers to buy and sell securities each day. He worked closely with the NYSE and NASDAQ stock exchanges, numerous mutual funds and other brokerage firms to develop faster and better high-speed automation for the trading of securities throughout the industry. Now Wells Fargo Advisors, Jim retired in 2009. Jim had a lifetime passion for playing golf. He greatly admired Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods for their superb abilities and contributions to the game. He worked for better shots and a lower score throughout his life. In retirement, he volunteered as a Marshall at his favorite golf course, Independence Golf Club, where he met a great group of fellow golfers. Jim was a huge fan of country music, especially Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash, and also a loyal fan of the Colts. Jim and Barbara enjoyed traveling, and in retirement, completed his goal of visiting all 50 states. Jim's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; younger brother, Andrew J. Bower of Chicopee, Mass.; and two wonderful sons, James G. Bower (Tamara) of Moseley, Va., and Sean A. Bower (Erin) of Boulder, Colo. He had a special place in his heart for his four grandchildren, Hunter (Allison) Bower of Reston, Va., Hannah Bower of Washington, D.C., Taylor Bower of Lynchburg, Va., and Ryan Bower of Denver, Colo. He is also survived by a cousin, Barbara Spinks of Westfield, Mass.; and nephews, extended family and numerous friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 20, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, at St. Mary's Catholic Church Chapel and Columbarium. Condolences can be left online at Blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made to the American Cancer Society.