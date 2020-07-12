BOWERS, Edgar George, passed on June 20, 2020, in Midlothian, Virginia. He was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on October 2, 1939, to Edgar and Florence (Anderson) Bowers and was partly raised by his aunt, when his mother died when he was four. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 57 years, Margaret (Peggy) Bowers. He is survived by his children, Lisa Bowers and Eric Bowers (wife, Stephanie and grandsons, Wes and Guthrie); his wonderful sister, Betsy McIntosh; his nephew, Bryan McIntosh; niece, Leigh (Jim) Shannon; adored brother-in-law, Jim Williams; and sister-in-law, Mary Robertson, of whom he and his wife became guardians. Ed was predeceased by his other treasured brother-in-law, Dan Williams (widow, AJ Williams). He graduated from George Washington University, which gave him a full four-year scholarship. He was a member of GW's All-Decade Team of the 1950s. He continued to play golf for much of his life, earning Club Champion titles at Montgomery Country Club and volunteering for First Tee. After receiving a B.S. in Accounting from George Washington University, he joined IBM, where his positions included European Director of Accounting in Paris. He also worked for Loral and retired from Lockheed Martin. Ed loved to host friends and family whether in their home in Maryland or in Paris, where they lived for five years. Having been a tour guide in Washington, D.C., during college, a favorite of out of town guests was his nighttime monument tour. He was known for his generosity and desire to help others. Ed and Peggy were founding members of Mill Creek Parish in Derwood, Md. Since Ed's move to Richmond, Va., he had been a member of Bon Air Baptist Church to which the family is very grateful for their warm welcome. A virtual service is scheduled for July 16, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Call Woody Funeral Home at 804-794-1000 for details. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of his wife, Read to Them's One Richmond, One Book program or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
