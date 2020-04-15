BOWERS, Stephanie Lynn, 56, of Henrico, took her final journey to be with her mother, Mary Moore Bowers in Heaven on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She is survived by her father, Edmund R. "Ray" Bowers; her precious daughters, Mary Victoria "Tori" Turner (Thomas) and Kaylee McKenzie Bowers; her brothers, James and Christopher Bowers (Elizabeth); her grandchildren, Sawyer and Lynk Blanton; and her dear friend, Richard Ott. Stephanie earned a respiratory therapy degree from J. Sargeant Reynolds and compassionately served in various medical facilities throughout the metropolitan area. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future at a tentative date.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
