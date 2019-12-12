BOWERY, Emma L., 82, of Quinton, passed away peacefully at her home on December 10, 2019. Emma could often be found at her home at White Oak Farm cutting grass, which was a favorite pastime. She also loved decorating her home and yard with lights for Christmas. Emma was a longtime dedicated member of Emmaus Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities. Emma was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Charles "Buddy" R. Bowery Sr.; her parents, Irvin and Mary Kirby; two brothers, Marshall Roy and Louis A. Kirby; and a sister, Mary Lou Cauthorne. She is survived by her four children, Cathy Theimer Davis (Vin) of Eltham, Susan Theimer Thomas-Bergerard of Quinton, Charles R. Bowery Jr., Colonel, U.S. Army, retired (Mary Ann) of Washington, D.C., Leighann Bowery of Gordonsville; four grandchildren, Brian, Amy, Everette and Jessica; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Bowery (Bill) of Quinton; and longtime friend and hair stylist for over 40 years, Linda Rose. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va., with interment to follow at Emmaus Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emmaus Baptist Church Youth Fund, or Emmaus Memorial Association, P.O. Box 533, Quinton, Va. 23141. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Williams: 400 years of history doesn't sweep away with 'Rumors of War' unveiling in Richmond, but it's a start
-
Richmond couple leaves voicemail saying they were severely burned in New Zealand volcano eruption
-
'There's something changing in these winds': Kehinde Wiley's 'Rumors of War' unveiled in Richmond
-
Linda Ronstadt never stopped singing